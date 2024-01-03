Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner

North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner, Jon Godfread, has officially announced his intention to run for reelection. Godfread, at the helm since 2016, has been instrumental in overseeing insurance products, advocating for consumer protection, and conducting financial surveillance in the state. His tenure has been marked by a strong emphasis on consumer advocacy, cybersecurity, technological advancements, and health care reform.

Godfread’s National Influence

Godfread’s influence isn’t confined to the boundaries of North Dakota. He’s played pivotal roles in multiple committees of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). His notable positions include the chair of the Health Care Committee, the Artificial Intelligence Working Group, and the Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology Taskforce. His election as the president of the NAIC for 2024 underscores his national impact.

Commitment to State-Driven Insurance Regulation

Godfread has consistently expressed his commitment to preserving the state-centric nature of insurance regulation. He’s driven by the need to ensure that North Dakotans’ interests are represented at both the state and national levels, in the face of potential federal oversight. This commitment is reflected in his leadership roles and his focus on areas of critical importance to his constituents.

Community Involvement

In addition to his professional commitments, Godfread is actively involved in his community. He serves as the president of the Missouri Valley YMCA, is a member of the executive board of Special Olympics North Dakota, and coaches children’s basketball. His multifaceted involvement speaks to his dedication to serving his community both professionally and personally.

As the Democratic Party has yet to announce a candidate for the insurance commissioner or other statewide offices for the 2024 ballot, and the Republican Party currently holds all statewide offices, Godfread’s bid for reelection stands uncontested as of now. His commitment to consumer advocacy, cybersecurity, technological advancements, and health care reform, coupled with his national influence and community involvement, positions him as a strong contender for the role.