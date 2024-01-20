Johnson County Library Celebrates a Decade of the Legislative Coffee Series

The Johnson County Library is delighting in a decade of fostering political engagement through its Legislative Coffee series. This unique forum, designed to cultivate civil political discourse, brings together Johnson County's state lawmakers and their constituents over coffee and doughnuts every Saturday morning. The series runs from January to April at the Corinth Library, providing a nonpartisan platform for thoughtful dialogue.

Initiated by Ashley Fick, a civic engagement librarian, in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, the series has grown significantly. What began as a pilot at three branches has now expanded to six branches, reaching a wider audience and encouraging more participation. The program's objective is to foster a culture of active civic participation and to provide a space for constituents to voice their concerns and interact with their representatives.

Return to In-Person Sessions

After three years of virtual meetings necessitated by the pandemic, the series has made a triumphant return to in-person sessions. The forums have been successful in attracting large crowds of attendees, with nearly 600 people turning out last year. However, for those unable to attend the sessions in person, they are also live-streamed on the Library's YouTube channel, ensuring accessibility for all interested parties.

State legislators, including Stephanie Sawyer Clayton and Jarrod Ousley, are regular participants in the series. They value the feedback and questions they receive from the public, which they believe helps them be more effective in their roles. One notable moment in the history of these forums was the 2016 session, marked by public dissatisfaction with state budget issues. Yet, despite the potential for heated discussions, the Library's atmosphere has consistently contributed to maintaining the decorum of these events.

Ashley Fick emphasizes the importance of ground rules for these forums and encourages participation, particularly from individuals who may not typically attend such events. The Legislative Coffee series marks a significant milestone in Johnson County's commitment to fostering a culture of civic engagement and facilitating open dialogue between lawmakers and constituents.