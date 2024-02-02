Johnson County Democrats Reject Censure of County Attorney Over Transgender Protester Charges

On February 1, 2024, a substantial gathering of the Johnson County Democrats Central Committee convened at Carpenters Union Local 1260 in Iowa City. The meeting was centered around the consideration of a censure resolution against County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith for her decision to file charges against seven transgender protesters. These charges are related to a protest against conservative speaker Chloe Cole at the University of Iowa.

A Lively Debate Preceding the Vote

The resolution, presented by Jon Green, Vice Chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, had been announced earlier in the week, igniting a flurry of mixed reactions. During the meeting, there was an air of fervor as supporters of the resolution chanted for the charges to be dropped, expressing solidarity with the accused protesters. Contributions to the debate came from a diverse mix of speakers, including current and former elected officials and public members.

Voices for and Against the Resolution

Notably, Mandi Remington, running for a supervisor seat, and Laura Bergus, an elected Iowa City Councilor, spoke in favor of the resolution. They emphasized the importance of justice and accountability and drew attention to the need to support the transgender community, which is currently grappling with legislative challenges in Iowa.

In contrast, opposition to the resolution came from figures like former County Attorney Janet Lyness and Sheriff Brad Kunkel. They argued for the importance of upholding the law and focusing on party progress rather than meddling with the judicial system.

The Outcome and Aftermath

After a robust debate, the committee voted against the censure resolution with a decisive 13-26 decision. Despite the resolution's failure, Green highlighted the high level of public engagement at the meeting as a valuable outcome.

The controversy over the charges has ignited protests, statements from the Human Rights Commission, calls for their dismissal, and fundraising initiatives to support the legal fees of the charged protesters. This incident underscored the intricate interplay between politics, societal norms, and justice, casting long shadows that will linger.