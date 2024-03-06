Johnson City Youth Wins Police Explorer of Year, Speaks at Tennessee General Assembly

In a remarkable demonstration of dedication and skill, Kamryn Miller, a local youth from Johnson City, Tennessee, has been honored as the Police Explorer of the Year. This accolade was further embellished with the Sheryl A. Horak Law Enforcement Memorial Scholarship, acknowledging Miller's exceptional representation of the Sequoyah Council before the esteemed Tennessee General Assembly.

Impressive Representation at State Capitol

Kamryn Miller's address to the lawmakers in Nashville wasn't just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and its Explorer program. "It was a privilege to represent the Sequoyah Council and the JCPD Explorer program. Not many people get the opportunity to address lawmakers in our state capitol," Miller expressed, crediting the Explorer program for the confidence and skills instrumental in this achievement. The JCPD Police Explorers Program, aligned with the Boy Scouts of America, offers young individuals aged 14 to 20 a preliminary insight into criminal justice, covering various aspects from Tennessee's criminal and traffic laws to crisis negotiation techniques.

Pathway to a Law Enforcement Career

Kamryn Miller's engagement with the Police Explorers program has solidified her aspiration to pursue a career in law enforcement, specifically with the Johnson City Police. The experiences and mentorship offered by the program, including ride-alongs with active officers, have showcased the profound impact police officers can have on their community. Kamryn's father, Paul Miller, himself a police officer in Johnson City, extolled his daughter's passion and commitment to a career in policing, highlighting the joy in witnessing her eagerness to serve the community. Kamryn is currently advancing her education in criminal justice at Northeast State Community College, further preparing for her future in law enforcement.

Expanding Opportunities Through the Explorer Program

The JCPD's Police Explorers Program not only provides a foundational understanding of law enforcement duties but also nurtures essential life skills among its participants. Erik Hilton, a School Resource Officer and leader of the Police Explorers, emphasized the program's role in developing competencies that extend beyond policing, benefiting participants in various aspects of their lives. The program is continually seeking new members, inviting interested youth to explore a potential career in law enforcement while contributing positively to their community.

As Kamryn Miller's story unfolds, it serves as an inspiring testament to the impact of early exposure and dedicated mentorship in shaping the future leaders of law enforcement. Her achievements and ambitions reflect the invaluable opportunities the Police Explorers Program provides, encouraging more young individuals to consider a fulfilling career in serving and protecting their communities.