John Walsh Challenges President Biden on Crime Rate Claims

John Walsh, the renowned host of 'America's Most Wanted,' challenged President Biden's recent claims that violent crime rates are falling across the United States. In a compelling discussion on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,' Walsh accused the president of 'cherry-picking' statistics, suggesting that a decrease in crime rates in a few cities does not indicate a broader, nationwide decline.

A Critical View on Crime Statistics

Walsh called out the president's assertion, arguing that citing cities where crime rates spiked significantly last year does not accurately represent the overall crime scenario. He referenced the persistently high crime rates in Chicago as an example, underlining the city's struggle with violence and crime.

Walsh's criticisms extend beyond mere statistical discrepancies. He openly condemned the 'Defund the Police' movement, particularly in the city of Portland, following the George Floyd riots. The movement, he argues, has resulted in more harm than good, leading to a rise in crime rather than the intended decline.

Broader Concerns and Ongoing Challenges

During the interview, Walsh also delved into the broader concerns plaguing American citizens. Parents, he noted, are increasingly worried about their children's safety amidst the perceived crime surge. He also highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by cities like San Francisco and Washington D.C., where rising crime rates have led to business withdrawals, further impacting local economies.

Drug-Related Crimes and Border Security

Walsh didn't stop at general crime rates. He turned the conversation towards drug-related crimes, emphasizing the high rates of fentanyl seizures across the nation. He underscored the urgent need for strengthened border security to prevent drug trafficking, an issue that he believes contributes significantly to the nation's crime rates.