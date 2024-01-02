en English
Elections

John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship

The Biraidu Development Forum (BDF) has officially thrown its weight behind John Urah Ikani, endorsing him for the chairmanship position of Dekina local government. The former Campaign Director General for the Ododo/Joel campaign, Urah’s political acumen and extensive experience make him a formidable candidate for the position.

Deep Connection with Local Communities

Urah’s deep roots in the Dekina, Okura, and Biraidu districts have been noted as a strong point in his favor. His consistent engagement with the local communities, and the relationship he has fostered with them, has earned him the BDF’s seal of approval.

A New Era in Dekina Politics

The BDF believes that Urah’s partnership with Alhaji Usman Ododo could herald a new era in Dekina politics. The anticipated collaboration is expected to bring about rapid progress and development in the region. The Forum has expressed its full commitment to the agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello and stated that Urah’s leadership style aligns perfectly with the party’s goals.

Proof of Popularity and Acceptance

Notably, Urah’s ability to secure a victory at his polling unit during the last election is seen as a testament to his popularity and acceptance within the local electorate. This is seen as a positive indicator of his ability to lead and serve the people effectively.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

