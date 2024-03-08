John Saldivar Plans Historic Comeback in Belmopan's 2025 Elections After Close Municipal Loss

In the aftermath of the 2024 municipal elections in Belmopan, former area representative John Saldivar has declared a stirring message of political resurgence for his team. Despite not securing a win in the recent municipals, Saldivar’s focused commentary on the narrow margin loss and subsequent victory in Belmopan Central heralds what he terms as “the greatest comeback in political history.”

Building Momentum Post-Election

The municipal elections saw Saldivar’s key candidate, Leslie Zelaya, fall short by just 246 votes, underscoring a significant rebound from the 2020 defeat by 2100 votes. This outcome, according to Saldivar, signals trouble for Oscar Mira and spells potential victory for his team in the nearing 2025 general elections.

Saldivar extended gratitude to his team for their relentless campaign efforts and vowed no pause in their quest for electoral success. The campaign is set to reignite with a hallmark bar-b-que sale on March 30, 2024, as part of immediate efforts to engage the community and sustain momentum.

Strategic Critique and Voter Sentiment

Moreover, Saldivar’s critique of Mira’s leadership, citing widespread dissatisfaction among voters, indicates a strategic positioning ahead of the general elections. Saldivar emphasizes the electorate’s desire for change, projecting confidence in achieving a historic turnaround in Belmopan’s political scene.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As Saldivar’s team gears up for the 2025 general elections with renewed vigor, Belmopan residents are watching closely, anticipating the next moves in this evolving political narrative.

