John-Peter Amewu Pledges Continued Commitment to Hohoe Constituency

In a landscape of political fervor, the Hohoe Constituency of Ghana witnesses a testament of enduring commitment. John-Peter Amewu, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate and Railway Development Minister, pledged to continue his campaign for the development of the Hohoe Constituency. The promise came during his acclamation as the parliamentary candidate, a significant political milestone following a strategic plan that spanned two decades.

Amewu called on the constituents to exercise patience. He noted that while not every area has experienced major developmental projects, these initiatives will unfold at different times across the constituency. His message was clear: development is a process, not an event, and it requires the collective patience and persistence of the community.

A Vote for Continuity

As the electoral year heats up, Amewu encouraged a strong voter turnout for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, affirming his bid for a second term in Parliament. His call for continuity underlined the importance of stability and consistent leadership in the pursuit of progress.

Support for Amewu's candidacy and his vision for Hohoe poured in from various quarters. The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Makafui Woanya, expressed confidence in the gradually progressing economy and applauded the Free SHS policy. He pointed to the Hohoe Sports Stadium as a testament to successful infrastructure development. The Hohoe Constituency Chairman, Mr Anthony Kondobrey, emphasized the need for an experienced Member of Parliament, lending his endorsement to Amewu's second term. The Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Noble Awume, marked over 15 projects commissioned in the previous year and hinted at more to come in 2024, a strong signal of ongoing development.

The event, attended by traditional rulers, national and regional party executives, electorates, and party sympathizers, culminated in Amewu taking the oath of office, signifying his readiness to shoulder the aspirations and hopes of the Hohoe community for another term.