Elections

John Mahama Resumes ‘Building Ghana Tour’, Engages Traditional Leaders

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders

In a fresh stride on his ‘Building Ghana tour’, former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, recently visited Sogakope in the Volta Region. In a gathering with traditional leaders on January 11, Mahama exhorted the Chiefs and Queen Mothers to join hands with him in addressing the nation’s challenges. These, he perceives, are outcomes of the mismanagement by the current ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Challenges Faced by Ghanaians

Mahama acknowledged the hardships faced by the people, recognizing the increased burdens on the traditional leaders as community members turn to them for support in difficult times. He emphasized the need for collaboration and unity in these challenging periods. His call to action was not only directed at the traditional leaders but also had a broader implication for all Ghanaians, hinting at a need for collective effort in the nation’s development.

The ‘Building Ghana Tour’

The ‘Building Ghana tour’ is a key component of Mahama’s campaign strategy for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. It aims to engage with local stakeholders across various constituencies, gathering inputs for the party’s manifesto. The tour began amidst a wave of support, with numerous party enthusiasts in Sogakope welcoming Mahama.

Political Tensions Rise

Meanwhile, the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Agbodza Governs, has expressed opposition to the Electoral Commission’s decisions to dispense with the use of indelible ink and to close polls by 3pm for the 2024 general elections. The Minority Caucus assured Mahama of their commitment to his policies and their readiness to take necessary action against the Electoral Commission to ensure a fair election.

Despite being considered a favorite by some, Mahama faces stiff competition from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is also confident of his chances of winning the election and aims to maintain the NPP’s hold on power.

Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

