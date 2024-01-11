en English
Ghana

John Mahama Labels Ghana as the 'Fallen Black Star of Africa'

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
John Mahama Labels Ghana as the 'Fallen Black Star of Africa'

John Mahama, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape, has cast a critical eye on the state of his homeland, calling it the ‘fallen Black Star of Africa’ in a stark departure from its once-heralded title of the ‘shining star of Africa.’

The ‘Black Star’ is a term steeped in historical significance, symbolizing Ghana’s leadership role in African liberation and progress.

This title, bestowed proudly upon Ghana, represented the nation’s raw ambition and its dedication towards a brighter future for Africa. Mahama’s rechristening of Ghana as the ‘fallen Black Star’ suggests a perceived decline from this esteemed position, painting a picture of a country that has strayed from its path.

Ghana Politics
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

