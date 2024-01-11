John Mahama Labels Ghana as the ‘Fallen Black Star of Africa’

John Mahama, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape, has cast a critical eye on the state of his homeland, calling it the ‘fallen Black Star of Africa’ in a stark departure from its once-heralded title of the ‘shining star of Africa.’

The ‘Black Star’ is a term steeped in historical significance, symbolizing Ghana’s leadership role in African liberation and progress.

This title, bestowed proudly upon Ghana, represented the nation’s raw ambition and its dedication towards a brighter future for Africa. Mahama’s rechristening of Ghana as the ‘fallen Black Star’ suggests a perceived decline from this esteemed position, painting a picture of a country that has strayed from its path.