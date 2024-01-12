John Mahama Embarks on ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Volta Region

The former President of Ghana, John Mahama, has embarked on a two-day ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Volta Region, a strategic move that marks the beginning of his engagement with constituents ahead of the country’s impending elections. The initiative aims to engage with Ghanaians, understand their concerns, and share Mahama’s vision for the nation’s development.

Resolving Public Challenges

As part of his tour, Mahama is expected to converse with traditional leaders, party faithful, and citizens across various districts. The purpose is to address public challenges, gather input for his party’s manifesto, and share insights on potential infrastructure projects. Issues such as education, healthcare, and economic growth, which are pertinent to the region, will be at the forefront of his discussions.

Accountability and Unity

Mahama, who led Ghana from 2012 to 2017, has voiced his commitment to hold accountable those involved in corrupt practices, including members of his own party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). During his visit, he emphasized the need for unity and expressed confidence in his ability to create jobs and opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Political Landscape of the Volta Region

The Volta Region, a stronghold of the NDC, plays a significant role in Ghana’s political landscape. Party leaders in the region have assured Mahama of their readiness to protect every ballot during the upcoming election, indicating the region’s commitment to democratic process. The ‘Building Ghana Tour’ signifies Mahama’s resolve to revitalize the NDC and prepare for the 2024 presidential campaign.