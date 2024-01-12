John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme

In a recent panel discussion at the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, former President John Dramani Mahama addressed concerns regarding his stance on the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme. His clarification comes in response to comments by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who inferred that Mahama’s plans to review the programme hinted at its potential cancellation.

Mahama’s Assurance

Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), reassured Ghanaians that he harbours no intentions to abolish the Free SHS programme, a speculation that has been circulating in the political corridors. Instead, he expressed his aim to reassess the implementation of the initiative to ensure its effectiveness in serving the Ghanaian populace.

Critique Of Current Implementation

The former President criticized the current government’s approach to the programme, arguing that it has resulted in parents incurring higher costs for their children’s education than they did before the onset of the programme. While the Free SHS initiative was designed with the intent to ease the financial burden on families, its current implementation, according to Mahama, seems to contradict this goal.

Proposed Stakeholder Conference

Mahama emphasized the need for a stakeholder conference on the Free SHS programme within his first 100 days should he assume presidency. This proposed conference aims to address the allocation of more than half the country’s education budget to the Free SHS programme, potentially neglecting other educational levels in the process.

In essence, Mahama’s stance can be summarized as a call for review, not cancellation, of the Free SHS programme. His intention is to ensure that the programme serves its original purpose and is effectively executed for the benefit of the Ghanaian populace.