en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair

In a significant reshuffle, John Lombardo has been elected as the new chair of Luzerne County Council during its reorganization meeting. The council also welcomed five newly elected members and saw the re-election of incumbent Republican, LeeAnn McDermott. Brian Thornton, confirmed unanimously, will serve as the vice chair.

Lombardo and Thornton at the Helm

Following the swearing-in of six council members, the Luzerne County Council underwent a reorganization that put Lombardo and Thornton at the helm. Lombardo, who has previously served as the vice chair, has expressed his intention to use his new role to improve communication within the council and with the public. Thornton’s vice chairmanship was confirmed with unanimous support, even after the four Democrats initially considered another candidate, Jimmy Sabatino.

The New Faces of the Council

Among the newly elected council members were four Democrats and one Republican. Despite being diagnosed with COVID-19, McDermott attended the meeting virtually and participated in the reorganization. Her virtual presence and re-election highlighted the resilience of public service in the face of adversity.

Questions over Residency

The meeting wasn’t without its share of controversy. Questions were raised about the residency of a newly seated council member, Brittany Stephenson. To prove her compliance with the residency requirements, Stephenson provided documentation to the county manager. However, the county manager stated that she destroyed the documents as her role does not include determining council members’ qualifications. This incident underscores the need for transparency and stringent checks in the public service arena.

The meeting concluded with remarks emphasizing the importance of public service and the council’s commitment to improving the county’s quality of life. As new leaders take the reins, the Luzerne County Council stands at the cusp of a new era, poised to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct

By Rizwan Shah

Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

By Rafia Tasleem

Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois' 11th Congressional District

By Muthana Al-Najjar

ACT Police Seek Witnesses, Dash-cam Footage Following Collision at Hin ...
@Accidents · 1 min
ACT Police Seek Witnesses, Dash-cam Footage Following Collision at Hin ...
heart comment 0
Commemorating N. Sankaraiah: A Tribute to the Veteran Communist Leader’s Legacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Commemorating N. Sankaraiah: A Tribute to the Veteran Communist Leader's Legacy
Lebanon’s Multifaceted Approach to Overcome Crises

By Olalekan Adigun

Lebanon's Multifaceted Approach to Overcome Crises
Loveland’s Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved

By BNN Correspondents

Loveland's Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved
Malaysian Parliament’s Sitting Days Reduced; MPs’ Allowances at Stake

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Parliament's Sitting Days Reduced; MPs' Allowances at Stake
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
19 seconds
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
46 seconds
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
1 min
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
1 min
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
1 min
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
1 min
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
1 min
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
1 min
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
53 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app