John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair

In a significant reshuffle, John Lombardo has been elected as the new chair of Luzerne County Council during its reorganization meeting. The council also welcomed five newly elected members and saw the re-election of incumbent Republican, LeeAnn McDermott. Brian Thornton, confirmed unanimously, will serve as the vice chair.

Lombardo and Thornton at the Helm

Following the swearing-in of six council members, the Luzerne County Council underwent a reorganization that put Lombardo and Thornton at the helm. Lombardo, who has previously served as the vice chair, has expressed his intention to use his new role to improve communication within the council and with the public. Thornton’s vice chairmanship was confirmed with unanimous support, even after the four Democrats initially considered another candidate, Jimmy Sabatino.

The New Faces of the Council

Among the newly elected council members were four Democrats and one Republican. Despite being diagnosed with COVID-19, McDermott attended the meeting virtually and participated in the reorganization. Her virtual presence and re-election highlighted the resilience of public service in the face of adversity.

Questions over Residency

The meeting wasn’t without its share of controversy. Questions were raised about the residency of a newly seated council member, Brittany Stephenson. To prove her compliance with the residency requirements, Stephenson provided documentation to the county manager. However, the county manager stated that she destroyed the documents as her role does not include determining council members’ qualifications. This incident underscores the need for transparency and stringent checks in the public service arena.

The meeting concluded with remarks emphasizing the importance of public service and the council’s commitment to improving the county’s quality of life. As new leaders take the reins, the Luzerne County Council stands at the cusp of a new era, poised to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.