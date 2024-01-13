en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President’s Re-election Campaign

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President’s Re-election Campaign

In a significant development, John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, has announced his decision to leave his role within the Biden administration. Planning to assist in President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, Kerry is set to transition from his diplomatic post later this winter. The announcement was made by Kerry’s office on a Saturday and was later communicated to his staff.

Kerry’s Role in Climate Diplomacy

John Kerry, noted for his diplomatic acumen, has been a central figure in climate diplomacy, particularly for his instrumental role in brokering two significant agreements – the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and the UAE Consensus at COP28 in Dubai. Both agreements advocate a transition away from fossil fuels, reinforcing the global commitment to combat climate change. Recognized as a key player in U.S.-China relations pertaining to climate, Kerry’s diplomatic efforts have been critical to climate progress. His departure from the Biden administration to support Biden’s re-election campaign underscores his unwavering commitment to addressing the climate crisis.

Contribution to Biden’s Re-election Campaign

Kerry’s shift to the re-election campaign is guided by his belief that securing a second term for President Biden would mark a significant leap in the fight against climate change. He intends to promote the president’s climate action plan and underscore the need for further actions in Biden’s potential second term. As part of his campaign role, Kerry will focus on touting Biden’s climate achievements and highlighting the actions still necessary for climate progress.

Kerry’s Future Endeavors

Even as he steps down from his government role, Kerry is clear about his ongoing commitment to the fight against climate change. His transition to the Biden reelection campaign is a strategic move to continue exerting influence on climate policies, even outside the sphere of direct governance. Kerry’s decision to leave the post mirrors his dedication to addressing the climate crisis at a critical time.

0
Climate & Environment Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
10 mins ago
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
In a scientific breakthrough, NASA has triumphed over a technical obstacle to access invaluable material collected from asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx mission, tasked with the retrieval of an asteroid sample, had been impeded by two obstinate fasteners on the sample container. However, with the successful development and deployment of new tools, the fasteners have been
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
41 mins ago
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Northwest Colombia Mudslide: Urgent Call for Action After 33 Lives Lost
2 hours ago
Northwest Colombia Mudslide: Urgent Call for Action After 33 Lives Lost
California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies
10 mins ago
California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies
Urbanization and Climate Change: A Double-edged Sword
24 mins ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: A Double-edged Sword
2023: The Warmest Year on Record, Signals Climate Crisis
35 mins ago
2023: The Warmest Year on Record, Signals Climate Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
1 min
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
Genocide Allegations Against Israel: A Battle of Legal Arguments at the International Court of Justice
5 mins
Genocide Allegations Against Israel: A Battle of Legal Arguments at the International Court of Justice
UN Court Begins Hearings on Genocide Allegations Against Israel
6 mins
UN Court Begins Hearings on Genocide Allegations Against Israel
KCCA Unveils Public Toilets Melding Sanitation Enhancement with Business Opportunities
8 mins
KCCA Unveils Public Toilets Melding Sanitation Enhancement with Business Opportunities
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu
9 mins
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu
Reptile Influencer Brian Barczyk Announces Hospice Care in Emotional Farewell Video
10 mins
Reptile Influencer Brian Barczyk Announces Hospice Care in Emotional Farewell Video
Russian Senator's War Comment Sparks Global Dialogue amid Heightened Conflicts
10 mins
Russian Senator's War Comment Sparks Global Dialogue amid Heightened Conflicts
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
11 mins
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
12 mins
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app