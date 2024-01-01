2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard’s Role in Blocking Carbon Trading

In a turn of events, cabinet papers dating back to 2003 have unveiled the pivotal role of former Australian Prime Minister John Howard in putting a halt to the development of a carbon trading scheme post conversations with industry leaders. This revelation has triggered a wave of reflection on Australia’s environmental policy, with former Cabinet minister Robert Hill deeming it a ‘lost opportunity’. Interestingly, Howard initially opposed the scheme but later reversed his stance in 2007, an action seen as a strategic maneuver to counter the political threat posed by Kevin Rudd.

Howard’s intervention in 2003 led to the obstruction of a carbon trading scheme, a decision that was taken after engaging in dialogues with industry leaders who were against the proposal. At that time, despite considerable public pressure to tackle climate change, this move marked a significant reversal in Howard’s attitude towards environmental issues. As the cabinet papers disclose, the government refrained from ratifying the Kyoto Protocol and instead proposed an emission trading scheme to cap emissions at no more than 108% of 1990 levels. However, under Howard’s influence, the cabinet decided not to proceed with the plan, leading to a highly politicized environmental policy in the subsequent years.

Howard Government’s Considerations in 2003

In the same year, the Howard government contemplated reducing special national capital revenue assistance to the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), but the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet warned against it due to the catastrophic bushfires that had struck Canberra. Despite the government’s keen interest in large scale budget savings and proposed rationalization of Commonwealth and state expenditure responsibilities, the ACT continued to receive various grants and assistance for water, sewerage, and municipal costs. The Department of Transport and Regional Services was against the move, asserting that the payments were very distinct and would not bestow the ACT with a more significant degree of budgetary flexibility and savings. Consequently, the Howard cabinet expressed a disposition not to support ‘broadbanding’ of SPPs.

Adding to the intrigue, the Morrison government failed to surrender secret cabinet documents from the Howard era, compiled during the 2003 Iraq war, to the National Archives of Australia for potential release. As per the documents, it appears that Prime Minister John Howard had decided to join the United States-led invasion of Iraq before he brought the matter to the cabinet. However, these missing documents were eventually located and transferred to the archives following an independent review. It was noted that all signs pointed to Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction and what risk that posed to international peace and security.