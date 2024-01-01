en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard’s Role in Blocking Carbon Trading

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard’s Role in Blocking Carbon Trading

In a turn of events, cabinet papers dating back to 2003 have unveiled the pivotal role of former Australian Prime Minister John Howard in putting a halt to the development of a carbon trading scheme post conversations with industry leaders. This revelation has triggered a wave of reflection on Australia’s environmental policy, with former Cabinet minister Robert Hill deeming it a ‘lost opportunity’. Interestingly, Howard initially opposed the scheme but later reversed his stance in 2007, an action seen as a strategic maneuver to counter the political threat posed by Kevin Rudd.

Howard’s intervention in 2003 led to the obstruction of a carbon trading scheme, a decision that was taken after engaging in dialogues with industry leaders who were against the proposal. At that time, despite considerable public pressure to tackle climate change, this move marked a significant reversal in Howard’s attitude towards environmental issues. As the cabinet papers disclose, the government refrained from ratifying the Kyoto Protocol and instead proposed an emission trading scheme to cap emissions at no more than 108% of 1990 levels. However, under Howard’s influence, the cabinet decided not to proceed with the plan, leading to a highly politicized environmental policy in the subsequent years.

Howard Government’s Considerations in 2003

In the same year, the Howard government contemplated reducing special national capital revenue assistance to the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), but the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet warned against it due to the catastrophic bushfires that had struck Canberra. Despite the government’s keen interest in large scale budget savings and proposed rationalization of Commonwealth and state expenditure responsibilities, the ACT continued to receive various grants and assistance for water, sewerage, and municipal costs. The Department of Transport and Regional Services was against the move, asserting that the payments were very distinct and would not bestow the ACT with a more significant degree of budgetary flexibility and savings. Consequently, the Howard cabinet expressed a disposition not to support ‘broadbanding’ of SPPs.

Adding to the intrigue, the Morrison government failed to surrender secret cabinet documents from the Howard era, compiled during the 2003 Iraq war, to the National Archives of Australia for potential release. As per the documents, it appears that Prime Minister John Howard had decided to join the United States-led invasion of Iraq before he brought the matter to the cabinet. However, these missing documents were eventually located and transferred to the archives following an independent review. It was noted that all signs pointed to Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction and what risk that posed to international peace and security.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World's Largest Solar and Battery Project to be Dismantled

By Geeta Pillai

2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Train Collision Sparks Concern Over Transportation Safety in Bindarrah

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland's Recycling Program Provides Cash Incentives to Foster Envi ...
@Australia · 37 mins
Queensland's Recycling Program Provides Cash Incentives to Foster Envi ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family’s Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government’s Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance

By Geeta Pillai

Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
Sea World Helicopter Crash: A Year Later, International Experts Probe into Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Sea World Helicopter Crash: A Year Later, International Experts Probe into Tragedy
Violent Home Invasion Shakes Perth’s Northern Suburbs; Assailant At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Violent Home Invasion Shakes Perth's Northern Suburbs; Assailant At Large
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
5 mins
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
7 mins
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
7 mins
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
8 mins
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
9 mins
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
15 mins
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
15 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
16 mins
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
22 mins
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
39 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app