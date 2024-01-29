Ex-Fine Gael TD John Connor Dies in Tragic Roscommon Crash

Former Fine Gael TD, John Connor, tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash in Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon. The accident occurred shortly before 2 pm on Saturday. Despite being rushed to Sligo University Hospital, Connor was pronounced dead, leaving a gaping void in the political landscape of Ireland.

Connor's political journey was one of resilience and commitment. Elected as a TD for the Roscommon East Galway constituency in 1981, he lost his seat in 1982 but was nominated to the Seanad the following year. He regained his Dail seat in 1989, serving as Opposition Spokesperson on European Affairs from 1992 to 1997. After a stint in the Seanad from 1997 to 2002, he served on the Roscommon County Council until his retirement in 2009. His dedication to his constituents and expertise in both local and national politics earned him respect across party lines.

Taoiseach Pays Tribute

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed deep shock and sadness over Connor's passing. In his tribute, he lauded Connor's unwavering commitment to his constituents and his profound understanding of politics at all levels. His passing has left a distinct void in the corridors of power, and his contributions to rural Ireland and its political landscape will be remembered for years to come.

Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan and Independent TD Denis Naughton were among the many who paid tribute to Connor. They highlighted his integrity, political wisdom, and passion for rural Ireland. His tragic death has elicited an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum and the community at large, reflecting the impact of his work and his persona.

The Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, marking a somber end to the illustrious political career of a man who served his constituents with unwavering dedication and commitment, leaving an indelible mark on Ireland's political landscape.