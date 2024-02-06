John Bruton: A Salute to an Underappreciated Peacemaker

The world bids farewell to John Bruton, the former taoiseach of Ireland, who passed away at the age of 76. His contributions to the Irish peace process, though sometimes overshadowed by those of his predecessor, Albert Reynolds, and his successor, Bertie Ahern, have found new light. Bruton's role is being reevaluated, with a focus on his efforts in laying the foundations for peace.

A Champion for Peace

Baroness Margaret Ritchie, the former leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), emphasized Bruton's crucial work with then British Prime Minister John Major on the framework documents. These documents played a significant role in the peace process, setting the stage for the negotiations that followed. Despite facing criticism from republicans over his stance during the IRA ceasefire period, there is a growing recognition of Bruton's role in convincing unionists about the credibility of the peace process.

Unionist Acknowledgment

Lord Reg Empey, a former Ulster Unionist leader, acknowledged Bruton's significant contributions. He stressed Bruton's involvement during the early stages of the peace process and his subsequent role as EU ambassador. Bruton's political career was marked by his term as taoiseach following the IRA ceasefire in 1994 and his participation in the administration that signed the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement alongside Margaret Thatcher.

Bruton's Legacy

Bruton's passing prompts reflection on his instrumental role in the evolving Northern Ireland peace process. His collaboration with UK Prime Minister John Major to launch the Anglo-Irish Framework Document was pivotal. This joint effort paved the way for the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, a crucial achievement in the history of the peace process. His decision to cut Ireland's corporate tax rate to one of the lowest in Europe also resulted in the Celtic Tiger economic revolution of the late 1990s. Today, as we remember John Bruton, we acknowledge his underappreciated contributions to peace and prosperity.