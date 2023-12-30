Johannesburg’s Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis

On the precipice of catastrophe, the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, grapples with a severe crisis, characterized by infrastructural decay, rampant lawlessness, and a looming threat of catastrophic accidents due to illegal gold mining activities. The city, once a beacon of Africa’s economic might, is now a grim reflection of its former glory. This deterioration reverberates not only through the city’s decaying infrastructure but also through the broader economic struggle of South Africa.

The Threat of ‘Zama Zamas’

In the suburb of Riverlea, activist Roesdien Hendricks shines a light on the danger posed by ‘Zama Zamas’ – illegal miners who have resorted to detonating historic gold reefs. These actions threaten to ignite gas lines, posing a potential risk for massive explosions.

The Declining Metropolis and Political Turmoil

The African National Congress (ANC) government under President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire for the city’s decline. Manifestations of this malaise are evident in severe rolling blackouts, a financial crisis in municipal agencies, and a swirl of political turmoil that saw the ANC regain control of Johannesburg through dubious means.

A Mirage of Former Glory

The dilapidation of Johannesburg, evident in rampant theft, traffic light vandalism, and neglect, mirrors South Africa’s broader economic struggle. Even affluent suburbs are plagued with service shortages, forcing residents to rely on private services for basic amenities. As the city’s functionality diminishes, some residents are migrating to cities like Cape Town, perceived as a more viable alternative.

Implications for National Elections

The decay of Johannesburg could have significant repercussions for the national elections next year, with the ANC teetering on the edge of losing its long-held governing majority. The city’s decline is a stark reminder of the economic and social challenges the nation faces, and a testament to the urgency for significant reform.