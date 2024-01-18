Joe Scott Highlights Voting Rights Concerns on 'Two Minute Warning' Podcast

In a riveting episode of the 'Two Minute Warning' podcast, co-hosted by Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Perry Busby, and David Wright, the spotlight was sharply focused on the proposed changes to Voting Rights rules. The podcast, sponsored by the Westside Gazette, is known for its commitment to addressing issues affecting disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

Advertisment

Challenging Voting Rights Changes

The highlight of the podcast was the guest appearance of Joe Scott, Broward County Supervisor of Elections. Scott delved into the potential consequences of the proposed changes to voting rights. He underscored that these changes could negatively impact minority voters and vote-by-mail advocates, a situation he attributes to policies championed by Governor DeSantis and a state government often accused of racist demagoguery.

Sports Segment Takes a Backseat to Voting Rights

Advertisment

While the 'Two Minute Warning' podcast often includes sports updates, the gravity of the voting rights discussion led to the omission of a sports segment in this episode. The omitted topics would have covered a broad spectrum of sports news, from the retirements of coaching icons Nick Saban, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick to the search for a new head coach for the FAMU Rattlers football team. The hosts also intended to discuss the criticism of the selection process led by Athletic Director Tiffany Dawn Sykes.

Honoring Florida's Winningest Girls' Basketball Coach

Among the omitted sports topics, the celebration of Marcia Pinder, Florida's winningest girls' basketball coach, holds notable significance. Efforts are underway to erect a statue in her honor, a testament to her remarkable contributions to the sport. Finally, the Miami Dolphins' recent playoff defeat, resulting in a wildcard position and a loss to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, would have been a topic of discussion, the details of which were overshadowed by the pressing concerns over voting rights.