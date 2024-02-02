Joe Scarborough Urges Biden to Publicly Express Anger Towards Trump

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' host, Joe Scarborough, has recommended that President Joe Biden should express his privately held anger towards former President Donald Trump in public. His comments come in the wake of a Politico report revealing Biden's behind-the-scenes choice of words describing Trump as a 'sick f**k' and an 'a**hole'.

Public Response to Biden's Private Words

Political analyst Elise Jordan described Biden's revelations as unsurprising, while Mara Gay from The New York Times considered them relatable and cathartic for many Americans. Scarborough's advice infers that the White House should encourage Biden to be more exposed and answer more questions, even at the cost of potential blunders.

Authenticity Through Anger

Scarborough compared Biden's authenticity to that of former President George W. Bush, whose plain-speaking manner, despite its simplicity, struck a chord with the public. He emphasized that Biden's 'less calculated' language could make him more relatable, similar to Bush.

Biden's Lead in Polls

Further adding to the discourse, a recent Quinnipiac poll displayed Biden leading Trump by six points, lending weight to Scarborough's argument. The MSNBC host has been advising Biden on various issues, and it is reported that Biden, a fan of the show, has utilized insights from Scarborough and other contributors in his speeches.

