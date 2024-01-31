Joe Rogan Criticizes California Policies, Explains Move to Texas

Renowned podcast host, Joe Rogan, recently ignited a dialogue on his departure from California to Austin, Texas, during a candid exchange with comedian Bobby Lee on The Joe Rogan Experience. Known for his progressive views during his time in Los Angeles, Rogan expressed his disillusionment with California, labeling it as having 'gone full communist' due to its current policies.

Joe Rogan: From Left-Leaning to 'Neutral'

During the conversation, Rogan, who once identified as a left-leaning individual, unveiled his reasons for distancing himself from the liberal ideology. He criticized California's approach to law enforcement, particularly the state's controversial no-cash bail policy and the release of individuals accused of violent crimes. He also voiced his concerns about 'not stopping people for stealing' and perceived a marked lack of tolerance for differing opinions within the extreme left.

California's Zero-Bail Policy Under Scrutiny

California's zero-bail policy, as reported by CBS News in October, eliminates the conventional practice of setting cash bail amounts based on the severity of the crime. This move, defended by Governor Gavin Newsom, is seen as a step towards eradicating racial inequity and structural bias. However, Rogan, alongside many critics, believes this policy contributes to the state's growing law enforcement issues.

A Shift Toward Political Neutrality

Notably, the discourse between Rogan and Lee underscored their growing dissatisfaction with California's policies and political climate. It highlighted their shift towards a more politically 'neutral' stance and their criticism of the 'cult-like' behavior of some left-leaning groups. This conversation serves as yet another testament to the ongoing polarization and heated debates surrounding the political landscape in the United States.