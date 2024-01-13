en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Joe Manchin Advocates Bipartisanship at ‘Politics and Eggs’ Event

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Joe Manchin Advocates Bipartisanship at ‘Politics and Eggs’ Event

In an effort to underscore the significance of bipartisanship in American politics, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia recently delivered a speech at the prestigious ‘Politics and Eggs’ series held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The event, known for its role as a platform for influential political figures, saw Manchin highlighting the importance of centrist senators in an evenly split Senate.

The Power of Centrism

Manchin stressed the substantial leverage held by moderate senators during a period when the Senate was evenly split 50/50. According to him, these senators play a crucial role in facilitating legislative achievements. They stand at the intersection of party politics, balancing the interests of both sides to pave the way for effective governance.

Reframing the Inflation Reduction Act

During his address, Manchin characterized the Inflation Reduction Act not merely as an environmental initiative, but as a measure aimed at bolstering energy security. By focusing on its investment in future clean technologies, he attempted to recast the legislation in a light that could appeal to a broader political base.

From Healthy Competition to Destructive Rivalries

Drawing parallels with his sports background, Manchin expressed his concern over the political climate’s transition from healthy competition to destructive rivalries. He stressed the need for political parties to work collaboratively rather than engaging in constant discord.

The Role of Independent Voters

Manchin also addressed the significant influence independent voters hold, particularly in the context of the New Hampshire primary. He urged undeclared voters to participate in the political process, citing their potential to considerably impact election outcomes.

Discussing Congressional Issues

The senator discussed pressing Congressional issues, such as the war in Ukraine and border security, advocating for bipartisan consensus and a return to effective governance. During a Q&A session, Manchin fielded questions about his political alignment, election dynamics, and President Joe Biden’s administration. He encouraged voters to prioritize candidate character over party affiliation in the upcoming presidential election, challenging the notion of blind party loyalty.

0
Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Trump Lawyer's Argument Stirs Debate Over Presidential Immunity
In a recent hearing before the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, John Sauer, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, ignited a deluge of criticism and concern. Sauer argued that a president cannot face a criminal trial unless impeached by Congress. This assertion implies a president could, in theory, prevent impeachment by detaining
Trump Lawyer's Argument Stirs Debate Over Presidential Immunity
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
8 mins ago
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
Regional Differences in Canadian Public Opinion on Bill C-18 Revealed
8 mins ago
Regional Differences in Canadian Public Opinion on Bill C-18 Revealed
High Court Rules Against UK Government's Second Medical Opinion Policy in Immigration Detention
3 mins ago
High Court Rules Against UK Government's Second Medical Opinion Policy in Immigration Detention
Yekeh Kolubah Warned: Apologize for Misusing Totota Tragedy or Face Public Wrath
5 mins ago
Yekeh Kolubah Warned: Apologize for Misusing Totota Tragedy or Face Public Wrath
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
7 mins ago
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
GRIT Act: A Groundbreaking Initiative to Combat Gambling Addiction
54 seconds
GRIT Act: A Groundbreaking Initiative to Combat Gambling Addiction
Brighton's Determination to Retain Star Forward Evan Ferguson Amidst Top Club Interests
1 min
Brighton's Determination to Retain Star Forward Evan Ferguson Amidst Top Club Interests
Beekmantown Boys' Hockey Celebrates Coach's Milestone Victory
1 min
Beekmantown Boys' Hockey Celebrates Coach's Milestone Victory
Under-the-Radar Gems: DFS Value Picks for NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Under-the-Radar Gems: DFS Value Picks for NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend
Trump Lawyer's Argument Stirs Debate Over Presidential Immunity
3 mins
Trump Lawyer's Argument Stirs Debate Over Presidential Immunity
High Court Rules Against UK Government's Second Medical Opinion Policy in Immigration Detention
3 mins
High Court Rules Against UK Government's Second Medical Opinion Policy in Immigration Detention
USC's Outside Linebackers Coach, Roy Manning, Announces Surprise Departure
3 mins
USC's Outside Linebackers Coach, Roy Manning, Announces Surprise Departure
Colorado Buffaloes Fortify Defense with Walker & Rispress
4 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Fortify Defense with Walker & Rispress
Winnipeg Jets' Rise Rekindles Canada's Stanley Cup Dreams
4 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Rise Rekindles Canada's Stanley Cup Dreams
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app