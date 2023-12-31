Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch

Former Senator Joe Lieberman has voiced the growing momentum for a third-choice presidential candidate amid widespread American dissatisfaction with a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. In a recent interview on John Catsimatidis’s radio show, Lieberman, the first Jewish candidate on a national Vice Presidential ticket in 2000, suggested that a staggering 60 to 70 percent of Americans are seeking an alternative choice for the presidency.

Advocacy for a Third Presidential Option

Lieberman, the founding chair of the No Labels group, has been vocal about the necessity of a third presidential option. He has expressed concern over the level of anger and polarization in contemporary American politics. Aiming to mitigate these issues, the No Labels group is taking active steps to establish a third line on the ballot in all 50 states, putting together a bipartisan unity ticket.

Potential Candidates for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket

As per Lieberman, potential candidates for this unity ticket could include outgoing Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Both figures are known for their bipartisan stances and could offer a much-needed alternative to the main party candidates. However, the actual impact of such a candidate on the current primary process and the electoral success of moderate candidates remains to be seen.

Criticism of Current Administration’s Policies

Alongside advocating for a third option, Lieberman has also criticized the current administration for its handling of the border crisis. He warned that the failure to adequately address issues like illegal immigration could have significant consequences at the polls. Lieberman’s comments emphasize the urgency for bipartisan solutions and assertive leadership from President Biden.