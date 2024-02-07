Joe Ghartey Endorses Charles Bissue Ahead of Essikado-Ketan Election

Joe Ghartey, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, has publicly voiced his backing for Charles Bissue, the newly elected Parliamentary Candidate for the same constituency. The two political figures recently convened to discuss strategies for the transformation and elevation of Essikado-Ketan, ahead of the impending election on December 7.

United for Change

In a meeting characterized by mutual respect and shared vision, Ghartey and Bissue deliberated on the future of the Essikado-Ketan constituency. Bissue, the new political contender, sought Ghartey's endorsement, an act which signifies the continuity of leadership and unity in the face of change.

During the meeting, Ghartey and Bissue discussed at length their plans for the constituency, prioritizing expansive development in infrastructure and human resources. Their joint commitment transcends the upcoming election, aiming to bring about widespread prosperity for all residents of Essikado-Ketan.

'TogetherWeCan': A Motto of Unity and Collaboration

Bissue expressed gratitude for Ghartey's guidance and assured him of his intention to work collaboratively towards the betterment of their shared constituency. Echoing their commitment to unity, Bissue coined the motto 'TogetherWeCan,' a phrase that encapsulates their joint effort and desire to bring about progressive changes for the community they serve.