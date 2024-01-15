Joe Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High

U.S. President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has set a new benchmark in political fundraising, amassing a staggering $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As 2024 rolls in, the campaign’s war chest swells to a substantial $117 million, reflecting the unwavering support and confidence of Biden’s backers as he gears up for the forthcoming election cycle.

Biden’s Record-Breaking Campaign Finance

The fourth-quarter fundraising figure marks a historic high for a Democratic Presidential candidate at this juncture of the election race. The total campaign finance, since Biden announced his re-election bid in April, now stands at a whopping $235 million. This monumental amount was gathered from nearly one million donors, a testimony to the broad base of trust in Biden’s leadership. Intriguingly, 97% of these donations were under $200, reflecting the impactful role of grassroots donors in shaping the campaign’s financial muscle.

Grassroots Enthusiasm Fuels Funding

The campaign’s financial success can be attributed to the potent combination of online fundraising, innovative strategies like the ‘Cup of Joe’ contest, and the influx of small-dollar donors. The average donation during the fourth quarter amounted to $41.88, a figure that underscores the significant role of grassroots contributions. Furthermore, the campaign boasts of 130,000 sustaining donors who contribute monthly, thus ensuring a steady flow of funds.

Comparing Campaign Chests

While former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in 2019 raised a combined total of $125 million, it falls short in comparison to the Biden campaign’s current standing. Biden’s campaign has not only exceeded previous fundraising quarters but also outpaced the amount raised by former President Barack Obama during a comparable period. A total of 39 fundraisers were held during the fourth quarter, with Biden himself securing over $15 million from high-dollar donors during a December fundraising sprint.

The Biden-Harris coalition, gearing up for the election fight, is ramping up its spending. A fundraising contest to meet Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris alone earned the campaign over $3 million. As the state-by-state nominating contest kicks off with Republican caucuses in Iowa, the Democratic campaign’s financial prowess signals a strong foundation for the electoral battle ahead.