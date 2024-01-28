Jody Thomas Reflects on Tenure as Canada's National Security Advisor

Canada's national security and intelligence advisor, Jody Thomas, is preparing to exit her role after more than three and a half decades of service. In an insightful discussion with Rosemary Barton, Thomas articulated the pressing issues she has managed during her tenure, including foreign interference, Canada's diplomatic relations with India, and the unprecedented invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Among the most critical issues that Thomas addressed were the diplomatic ties between India and Canada, particularly in relation to the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. She spoke about India's cooperation with Canada in the investigation and the impact of strained relations on both countries. Thomas also shed light on her discussions with her Indian counterpart and the implications of the United States indictment on India's stance towards Canada.

Domestic Security and the Emergencies Act

Thomas also discussed the decreased likelihood of invoking the Emergencies Act again in response to events similar to the trucker convoy. This follows the federal government's first and only use of the legislation, a decision that sparked much debate. Her perspective on the handling of the protests, the Federal Court ruling, and the ongoing threat of foreign interference provides a unique insight into Canada's strategies for maintaining national security.

As she prepares for retirement, Thomas's exit interview offers a rare glimpse into the intricacies of national security and the evolving landscape of global security. Her contributions as a senior civil servant and her insights into these challenges are a testament to her long-standing service in the public sector.