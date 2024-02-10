Retired Teacher Joan Fitzgerald Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly

In a bid to bring responsive, collaborative, and common sense representation to Madison, Joan Fitzgerald, a Jefferson County Board Supervisor and retired high school math teacher, announced her candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly. With an extensive background in teaching, spanning 33 years in Jefferson public schools, and a proven track record of community service, Fitzgerald aims to champion the needs of her constituents.

Fitzgerald's commitment to public service is well-documented, as she has served as a Supervisor on the Jefferson County Board since 2019. During her tenure, she has focused on supporting local businesses, investing in parks, managing taxpayer dollars, protecting the environment, and ensuring responsible growth. Among her notable achievements are the provision of updated communications equipment for the Sheriff's Department, the renovation of the Jefferson County Courthouse, and the expansion of the Interurban Bike Trail.

Key Initiatives and Achievements

Fitzgerald's dedication to the well-being of her community is evident in her numerous initiatives. She played a pivotal role in securing a new Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility, a vital resource for families in need of support. Moreover, she has successfully obtained $5,000,000 in grants to improve high-speed internet connectivity, bridging the digital divide and empowering local residents.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the new election maps, Fitzgerald remains steadfast in her commitment to running a strong, positive, and winning campaign in the Fall election. Her campaign promises to focus on the issues that matter most to her constituents, including education, economic development, and environmental protection.