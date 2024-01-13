JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics

In a cautionary address to the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit warned against letting political activism overshadow academic pursuits. This advice comes on the heels of the university’s recent implementation of stern regulations to curtail on-campus protests, signaling a significant shift in the institution’s stance towards student activism.

Academic Excellence Over Political Activism

Pandit highlighted the potential perils of students prioritizing politics over their studies. She stressed that requests for extensions due to political participation could detrimentally affect their future employment opportunities. The Vice Chancellor’s message was unequivocal – academic focus is paramount.

A Culture of Open Dialogue

Despite the new regulations, Pandit underscored the university’s enduring intellectual ambiance, where students are encouraged to engage in open debates and lectures on global matters. As an example, she drew attention to the discourse around the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was conducted without leading to any unrest, thereby demonstrating JNU’s culture of critical thinking and peaceful ideological exchange.

Leniency Amidst Strict Regulations

Since her appointment in 2022, Pandit has shown some flexibility. She withdrew proctorial inquiries related to the 2019 fee hike protests, out of concern for the potential negative ramifications on the students’ careers. However, the administration under her leadership has introduced a revised Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual, which imposes fines for protesting in restricted areas and for committing rule violations such as impeding officials, consuming alcohol, and exceeding speed limits on campus.

The Vice Chancellor clarified that the fines are not a new imposition but a formal notification based on the recommendations of the high court. The intention is to ensure rule adherence and maintain decorum within the university premises.

A Reduction in Unlawful Activities

Reflecting on her tenure, Pandit observed a significant decrease in unlawful activities on campus, attributing this positive change to the enforcement of the new regulations. However, she noted that some proctorial inquiries remain active as they are sub-judice or linked to court-filed FIRs.