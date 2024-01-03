JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas

British charity, JNF UK, has appealed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, urging him to intervene in the dire predicament of an Israeli-American hostage, Sagui Dekel-Chen, currently held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Dekel-Chen, a long-standing employee of JNF UK, was abducted from his residence in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 while valiantly defending his family.

A Plea for Assistance

Described as a compassionate and gentle individual, Dekel-Chen has dedicated years of his life to charitable endeavors aimed at enhancing lives. His sudden disappearance has triggered an impassioned plea from his former employer, JNF UK, to the British Prime Minister. The charity implores Sunak to provide any available information concerning Dekel-Chen’s condition, to bring to the attention of the United Nations the severity of the situation, and to engage with entities associated with Hamas, such as the Qatari government.

Unrelenting Conflict

The hostage situation unfolds against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Data from ActionAid reveals that 2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since the 1948 Arab Israeli war, with over 22,000 fatalities recorded in Gaza, including roughly 9,000 children and 6,450 women, since October 7. The first 24 hours of 2024 alone witnessed over 200 Palestinian deaths. Riham Jafari, Advocacy and Communications Coordinator for the humanitarian charity, warns that unless there is a significant change, 2024 might surpass 2023 in terms of casualties.

Pathway to Peace

Former British MP and Foreign Office Minister for the Middle East, Peter Hain, underscores the importance of robust negotiations as the only viable route towards peace in Gaza. He insists that Hamas must be included in these discussions, thereby facilitating a potential resolution to the current hostage crisis. The letter from JNF UK to Sunak concludes with a call to action for the immediate release of hostages in keeping with international law, as well as granting hostages access to the International Committee of the Red Cross and communication with their families. The charity emphasizes the UK government’s responsibility towards its employees and the necessity to ensure that hostages are not exploited as strategic assets by terrorist organizations like Hamas.