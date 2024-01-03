en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas

British charity, JNF UK, has appealed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, urging him to intervene in the dire predicament of an Israeli-American hostage, Sagui Dekel-Chen, currently held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Dekel-Chen, a long-standing employee of JNF UK, was abducted from his residence in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 while valiantly defending his family.

A Plea for Assistance

Described as a compassionate and gentle individual, Dekel-Chen has dedicated years of his life to charitable endeavors aimed at enhancing lives. His sudden disappearance has triggered an impassioned plea from his former employer, JNF UK, to the British Prime Minister. The charity implores Sunak to provide any available information concerning Dekel-Chen’s condition, to bring to the attention of the United Nations the severity of the situation, and to engage with entities associated with Hamas, such as the Qatari government.

Unrelenting Conflict

The hostage situation unfolds against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Data from ActionAid reveals that 2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since the 1948 Arab Israeli war, with over 22,000 fatalities recorded in Gaza, including roughly 9,000 children and 6,450 women, since October 7. The first 24 hours of 2024 alone witnessed over 200 Palestinian deaths. Riham Jafari, Advocacy and Communications Coordinator for the humanitarian charity, warns that unless there is a significant change, 2024 might surpass 2023 in terms of casualties.

Pathway to Peace

Former British MP and Foreign Office Minister for the Middle East, Peter Hain, underscores the importance of robust negotiations as the only viable route towards peace in Gaza. He insists that Hamas must be included in these discussions, thereby facilitating a potential resolution to the current hostage crisis. The letter from JNF UK to Sunak concludes with a call to action for the immediate release of hostages in keeping with international law, as well as granting hostages access to the International Committee of the Red Cross and communication with their families. The charity emphasizes the UK government’s responsibility towards its employees and the necessity to ensure that hostages are not exploited as strategic assets by terrorist organizations like Hamas.

0
International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

National Women's Day in Tehran: Celebrating the Influence and Achievements of Iranian Women

By Momen Zellmi

US, Japan, and South Korea Launch Trilateral Missile Tracking System

By BNN Correspondents

Renewed U.S. Commitment to European Security Amidst Growing Threats

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The European Union's Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects

By Justice Nwafor

EU to Conclude Accession Protocol with Indonesia Post Croatia's EU Acc ...
@Indonesia · 32 mins
EU to Conclude Accession Protocol with Indonesia Post Croatia's EU Acc ...
heart comment 0
Cross-Border Cooperation: The EU’s Tool for Stability and Development

By BNN Correspondents

Cross-Border Cooperation: The EU's Tool for Stability and Development
EU’s Commitment to Sustainable Development and Energy Access: Progress and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

EU's Commitment to Sustainable Development and Energy Access: Progress and Challenges
Austria Takes Firm Stance Against Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Austria Takes Firm Stance Against Russia's Aggression in Ukraine
Pakistan Government Promotes Legal Overseas Employment Opportunities

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Government Promotes Legal Overseas Employment Opportunities
Latest Headlines
World News
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
37 seconds
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
53 seconds
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
1 min
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
2 mins
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
2 mins
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
2 mins
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
2 mins
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
2 mins
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
2 mins
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app