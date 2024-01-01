en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

JMM’s Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
JMM’s Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir

In a sudden political twist, Sarfaraz Ahmad, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Gandey constituency and belonging to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, has tendered his resignation. Ahmad’s departure from his position in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly was attributed to personal reasons, as stated in his resignation letter.

The Resignation and Its Repercussions

The abrupt resignation has set political wheels in motion, sparking speculations and uncertainty. However, the specific circumstances leading to his decision to step down remain undisclosed. The resignation, now officially submitted and accepted, may influence the political landscape in the region.

Speculations Surrounding the Successor

The vacuum left by Ahmad’s resignation has led to conjecture about his potential successor. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren, may be in the running for the Gandey seat. Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation or statement on this matter from the party.

Impact on the Gandey Constituency

The repercussions of this political shake-up on the Gandey constituency and the JMM party are yet to be seen. The process for the appointment or election of a new representative for the Gandey Assembly constituency, following the provisions, is expected to commence soon.

The news of Sarfaraz Ahmad’s resignation comes without any direct association with the entity referred to as ‘2024 X Corp.’ The mention of this entity seems to be out of context and unrelated to the current political development.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Fortifies Data Privacy and Security with Landmark Laws in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar

By Rafia Tasleem

Sequels and Remakes Dominate Indian Cinema's 2024 Line-Up

By BNN Correspondents

COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dense Fog Disrupts Train Services in Delhi, 21 Trains Running Late ...
@India · 49 seconds
Dense Fog Disrupts Train Services in Delhi, 21 Trains Running Late ...
heart comment 0
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud’s Theory

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
Detained Airbus A340 Lands Safely in Mumbai, Carrying 303 Indian Nationals

By Rafia Tasleem

Detained Airbus A340 Lands Safely in Mumbai, Carrying 303 Indian Nationals
Vice Admiral SJ Singh Honors Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial

By Rafia Tasleem

Vice Admiral SJ Singh Honors Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial
BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India’s Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha Project

By Rafia Tasleem

BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India's Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
27 seconds
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
50 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
52 seconds
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
2 mins
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
From Political Turmoil to Collective Action: The Current State of Democracy
2 mins
From Political Turmoil to Collective Action: The Current State of Democracy
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2023 in Review: A Roller-Coaster Year for Indian Cricket and NFL Highlights
2 mins
2023 in Review: A Roller-Coaster Year for Indian Cricket and NFL Highlights
Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
3 mins
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
20 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
23 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
26 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
35 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
38 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
59 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
2 hours
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app