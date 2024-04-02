JMM's Hemant Soren Eyes Dumka Seat Amid Leadership Crisis, CM Champai Soren Speaks Out

Amid the ongoing political turmoil within Jharkhand's ruling party JMM, Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday said that the party is actively discussing candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With its working president Hemant Soren being arrested and Sita Soren, former three-term JMM MLA and elder-daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, joining the BJP, JMM is said to be in a spot of bother with a severe leadership crisis. In reply to a query whether Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will field Hemant Soren from the Dumka seat against BJP nominee and elder-daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, Sita Soren, the Chief Minister said that the party will take a call on this soon.

Leadership Crisis and Electoral Strategies

Champai Soren also said that injustice was done to Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The Chief Minister also exuded confidence in winning all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. "BJP-led forces may have succeeded in putting him behind bars but the tribals of Jharkhand will show the Bharatiya Janata Party the exit door in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. We are more than confident of winning all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state," news agency PTI quoted Champai Soren as saying. There is a buzz in political circles that Hemant Soren may contest the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, considered a stronghold of the Shibu Soren family. However, Shibu Soren had lost the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of about 50,000 votes.

Party Dynamics and Future Prospects

In order to regain its traditional seat, experts believe that JMM will have to field a strong candidate in order to take on Sita Soren, a three-time MLA. Sita Soren quit JMM on March 19, accusing many party leaders of isolating her and hatching a conspiracy against her family members after her husband Durga Soren's demise in 2009. Within hours of her resignation from the party and the Assembly, she joined the BJP. Meanwhile, Champai Soren also said that a final call on the candidature of Kalpana Soren from the Gandey Assembly seat in a week. Kalpana Soren is the wife of Hemant Soren, the executive president of the party.

Decision Making and Political Strategies

He also said that the decision whether Kalpana will be made the chief minister in case she contests and wins will lie with the JMM. "The JMM will take a final call in a week if Kalpana Soren will be fielded from the Gandey Assembly seat. If she contests and wins, the final decision on whether she will be made the chief minister will be taken by the party leaders, including president Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren and others," the Chief Minister told PTI. The by-poll to Gandey will be held on May 20 along with parliamentary elections in Jharkhand.

