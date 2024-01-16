JLP and PNP Clash Over Victories and Projects Ahead of St. Mary Local Elections

In the lead up to the St. Mary local government elections in Jamaica, a political duel has ignited between the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the opposition People's National Party (PNP). The central figures in the fray, Richard Creary, the JLP Chairman of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Port Maria, and Levan Freeman, the Minority Leader from the PNP, have locked horns over their respective party's performance and their predictions of electoral outcomes.

Advertisment

JLP's Confidence vs PNP's Optimism

Mayor Creary, with a steely resolve, has expressed his confidence that the JLP will secure victory in all 12 divisions in the upcoming polls. This ambition is a step up from their current hold of 10 out of 13 divisions since the 2016 local elections. On the flip side, Councillor Freeman, countering Creary's aspirations, anticipates that the PNP will capture eight divisions. Both leaders are basing their forecasts on their respective party's performance and the ground realities they claim to have assessed.

Claiming Credit for Local Projects

Advertisment

A significant bone of contention in this political tug-of-war is the attribution of local projects. Mayor Creary asserts that the JLP has successfully addressed local issues and will campaign on its record of performance. In contrast, Councillor Freeman accuses the JLP of taking credit for projects initiated by the PNP, marking an interesting strategic move to debunk the JLP's claims of achievement.

Dispute Over Port Maria Market Construction

One of the key projects under dispute is the construction of the Port Maria market. According to Mayor Creary, the JLP began the project in 2009 with funding from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). However, the project was halted when the PNP took control in 2012. Upon the JLP's return to power in 2016, the JSIF funding was no longer available. Consequently, the project was completed without the local government ministry's funds. This narrative, however, is contested by the PNP, adding fuel to the fiery debate in the run-up to the elections.