en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has lashed out at the Union Territory administration for its alleged neglect towards the residents of border areas. Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, additional general secretary of the JKNC and a former Minister, led the charge during a meeting with NC workers at Lalyana village in Bishnah.

A Glaring Disparity

Sadhotra, along with other senior leaders, drew attention to the stark contrast between the government’s promises of equitable development and the dismal reality of the border regions. He accused the current regime of failing to initiate meaningful development projects and chastised the government, which he dubbed as the BJP’s proxy government in J&K, for spreading false narratives.

Call for Representative Governance

Rattan Lal Gupta, another prominent figure at the meeting, slammed the government for its delay in conducting Panchayat, Urban Local Bodies (ULB), and Assembly elections in J&K. He argued that this postponement has only exacerbated the troubles of the people. Gupta accentuated the necessity of a representative government to effectively address these issues and demanded immediate Assembly elections.

Preparing for a Comeback

The leaders implored party members to gear up for the forthcoming elections, to secure the National Conference’s win and alleviate the people from the governance causing their affliction. The meeting was overseen by Sham Lal Sadhotra, Block president, and was attended by numerous senior leaders and members, who engaged in discussions about the prevailing issues.

Other JKNC leaders, including Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Pardeep Bali, and Vijay Lochan, also expressed their disapproval of the J&K administration for its perceived indifference towards the border people and the delay in holding elections. The leaders collectively underscored the need to rally behind Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah to overthrow the current misrule in J&K. Abdul Gani Teli, among others, participated in dialogues regarding the concerns of the residents in border areas.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case

By Rafia Tasleem

GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surge ...
@Health · 5 mins
GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surge ...
heart comment 0
Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj Dissolves Current Executive in Preparation for New Term

By Rafia Tasleem

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj Dissolves Current Executive in Preparation for New Term
Revfin Raises $14M in Series B Funding to Boost its EV Loan Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

Revfin Raises $14M in Series B Funding to Boost its EV Loan Services
Electrocution Incident Underscores Safety Risks; Discussion on India’s Apex Predators

By Dil Bar Irshad

Electrocution Incident Underscores Safety Risks; Discussion on India's Apex Predators
UPSC Prelims Guide: From Diaspora Engagement to Banking Stability

By Dil Bar Irshad

UPSC Prelims Guide: From Diaspora Engagement to Banking Stability
Latest Headlines
World News
Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships
25 seconds
Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition
26 seconds
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition
Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges
31 seconds
Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Premature Birth
37 seconds
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Premature Birth
Senator Ben Cardin Stalls MAHSA Act, Faces Backlash from Iranian Dissidents
46 seconds
Senator Ben Cardin Stalls MAHSA Act, Faces Backlash from Iranian Dissidents
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
2 mins
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
3 mins
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
5 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
5 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
40 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app