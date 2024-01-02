JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has lashed out at the Union Territory administration for its alleged neglect towards the residents of border areas. Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, additional general secretary of the JKNC and a former Minister, led the charge during a meeting with NC workers at Lalyana village in Bishnah.

A Glaring Disparity

Sadhotra, along with other senior leaders, drew attention to the stark contrast between the government’s promises of equitable development and the dismal reality of the border regions. He accused the current regime of failing to initiate meaningful development projects and chastised the government, which he dubbed as the BJP’s proxy government in J&K, for spreading false narratives.

Call for Representative Governance

Rattan Lal Gupta, another prominent figure at the meeting, slammed the government for its delay in conducting Panchayat, Urban Local Bodies (ULB), and Assembly elections in J&K. He argued that this postponement has only exacerbated the troubles of the people. Gupta accentuated the necessity of a representative government to effectively address these issues and demanded immediate Assembly elections.

Preparing for a Comeback

The leaders implored party members to gear up for the forthcoming elections, to secure the National Conference’s win and alleviate the people from the governance causing their affliction. The meeting was overseen by Sham Lal Sadhotra, Block president, and was attended by numerous senior leaders and members, who engaged in discussions about the prevailing issues.

Other JKNC leaders, including Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Pardeep Bali, and Vijay Lochan, also expressed their disapproval of the J&K administration for its perceived indifference towards the border people and the delay in holding elections. The leaders collectively underscored the need to rally behind Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah to overthrow the current misrule in J&K. Abdul Gani Teli, among others, participated in dialogues regarding the concerns of the residents in border areas.