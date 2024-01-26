J&K Waqf Board Honors Employees and Celebrates Indian Democracy

Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, led a flag hoisting ceremony at the Waqf Central Office in Jammu, where she commended the Board's employees for their exceptional performance over the past year. The event was graced with the presence of other distinguished officials, including CEO Dr Syed Majid Jehangir, Administrator Mudassir Iqbal, and Tehsildar Fareed Ahmad.

Recognizing Exemplary Contributions

Dr Andrabi awarded Dr Jehangir with a special award, recognizing his significant contributions to the board. This gesture underlines the importance that the J&K Waqf Board places on its employees, acknowledging their hard work and commitment.

Saluting Indian Democracy

In her speech, Dr Andrabi underscored the importance of India's democratic principles and the Constitution. She praised the Indian Constitution as one of the finest in the world for fostering democracy and ensuring equality among its citizens. Furthermore, she paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution, acknowledging their foresight and wisdom.

Commending Leadership

Dr Andrabi also commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India's emergence as a global leader in the last decade to his governance. She described India as a 'garden of diversity', and urged unity among its citizens to achieve the vision of India as a world leader in all aspects. This vision, she clarified, was one that Prime Minister Modi had instilled in the nation.