J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades

In the heart of Jammu, a delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC), spearheaded by President S Gurdev Singh, made a critical step towards addressing a seven-decade-long struggle. They presented a memorandum to Ashok Koul, the General Secretary (Organisation) of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, drawing attention to the enduring concerns of the Displaced Persons (DPs) of 1947 from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Unresolved Issues: A Legacy of Displacement

The DPs, whose problems remain unresolved even after 70 years, were initially placed in camps in Nagrota and other areas of the Jammu region following their migration in 1947. By 1950-1951, the government had made attempts to resettle them in various colonies. However, the process was often marked by disorganization and inconsistency, leaving the DPs to navigate a complex landscape of resettlement.

Home but Not Quite: Regularization and Tenancy Rights

Over time, the DPs constructed permanent homes on these lands, which have since been regularized. The government previously granted proprietary rights to DPs on state land in 1965, as well as tenancy rights over Evacuee lands in 1976. Yet, this fell short of providing a comprehensive solution to the myriad of issues faced by the DPs.

A Cry for Help: The JKSAC’s Memorandum

The memorandum, a poignant document outlining the grievances and demands of the DPs, serves as a stark reminder of their continued struggle. The JKSAC seeks further assistance to address these longstanding grievances, hoping to bring an end to a saga of displacement and uncertainty that has spanned across generations.