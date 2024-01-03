Jitendra Awhad’s Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram’s Diet Ignite Political Firestorm

As India gears up for the grand construction ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a statement made by Jitendra Awhad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, has ignited a political firestorm. Awhad has claimed that Lord Ram, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, consumed meat during his 14-year exile in the forest. The comments were made during a public event in Shirdi, Nashik, and have since become a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms.

Awhad’s Statement: A Controversial Interpretation

Awhad’s comments, made in the presence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, suggest that Lord Ram, traditionally depicted as a vegetarian in Hindu scriptures, was a non-vegetarian owing to the difficulty of finding vegetables during his exile. The statement has sparked widespread criticism, not only for its controversial interpretation of Lord Ram’s dietary habits, but also for its timing, given the impending construction of the Ram temple.

Political Backlash and Criticisms

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in its condemnation of Awhad’s remarks. BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam has described the comments as objectionable, accusing Awhad of insulting Lord Ram devotees and playing with the sentiments of Hindus. He criticized the NCP, its leader Sharad Pawar, the Congress, and other opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray for their silence on the matter. Kadam suggested that these remarks are out of frustration due to the upcoming grand construction ceremony of the Ram temple.

The Ram Mandir Issue Rekindled

Awhad’s controversial comments have reignited the debate around the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir, a proposed temple dedicated to Lord Ram, has been a contentious issue in Indian politics for decades, with various political parties using the matter to rally their respective bases. Awhad’s statement, seen by many as an attempt to provoke religious sentiments, has brought the matter back into the spotlight, adding a new layer of controversy to the already complex issue.