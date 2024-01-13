Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida’s Book Review Controversy

Renowned late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, in a recent segment of his ABC show, aimed his humor at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, making a jest about his sexual prowess. This raillery took place in the backdrop of a conversation about a report of dictionaries being removed from library shelves in a Florida county. These removals were said to be due to potential infringements of state law involving sexual content. The county in question, Escambia County, clarified that the removal was part of a more extensive book review to ascertain compliance with Florida law.

Florida’s Book Review Controversy

The review process was not confined to dictionaries alone. It extended to the removal of other titles including eight encyclopedias, The Guinness Book of World Records, and a review of biographies of eminent personalities like Beyoncé, Oprah, and the contents of The Diary of Anne Frank. Amidst this backdrop, Kimmel’s humor suggested that the dictionary definition of sex might mirror DeSantis’ inadequacy in that area, a point he insinuated could constitute a personal issue.

Kimmel’s History of Florida Criticisms

The article also revisited previous instances where Kimmel has taken a swipe at Florida, branding it as ‘America’s North Korea’ and making contentious comments about COVID-19 deaths in the state. This is not the first time Kimmel has engaged in banter at the expense of DeSantis. Earlier, Kimmel had made light of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, causing a stir with his remarks. Fox News reached out to DeSantis for a comment on this matter.