Santa Fe Mourns Ex-Councilor Jimmie Martinez’s Impact on Wage, Education

On December 24th, Santa Fe lost a former City Councilor and school board member, Jimmie Martinez, who significantly influenced the city’s living wage ordinance. Martinez, during his tenure from 1998 to 2002, introduced an ordinance that aimed to provide workers and their families with a fair compensation to lead a decent and healthy life.

Martinez initially proposed a minimum wage of $12 per hour, almost twice the federal rate at the time. Despite facing considerable opposition, a modified version was passed in 2002, which initially applied to city workers with a minimum wage of $8.50. This ordinance has evolved and now includes the private sector, with the current minimum wage standing at $14.03 per hour. His groundbreaking efforts were seen as pioneering and played an influential role in the national conversation on fair wages.

A Champion of Education and Diversity

Beyond his economic reforms, Martinez was known for his unwavering commitment to education. He was a strong advocate for bilingual education and diversity in teaching staff, particularly supporting Hispanic students. He also ensured that children had exposure to fine arts through city programs.

While his tenure was not without controversies, such as the attempted removal from the school board after the firing of a football coach, Martinez is remembered for his progressive vision and dedication to the Santa Fe community. A committed family man, he leaves behind his wife Florine, six children, and numerous grandchildren. His funeral Mass was held at St. Anne Parish, with his family requesting donations for the Interfaith Community Shelter in lieu of flowers.

Jimmie A. Martinez, a former city councilor, school board member, and an influential figure in Santa Fe’s living wage ordinance, passed away at age 81. His contributions to the city, particularly in promoting fair wages and education, have left an indelible mark on the community.