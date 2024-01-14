en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Santa Fe Mourns Ex-Councilor Jimmie Martinez’s Impact on Wage, Education

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Santa Fe Mourns Ex-Councilor Jimmie Martinez’s Impact on Wage, Education

On December 24th, Santa Fe lost a former City Councilor and school board member, Jimmie Martinez, who significantly influenced the city’s living wage ordinance. Martinez, during his tenure from 1998 to 2002, introduced an ordinance that aimed to provide workers and their families with a fair compensation to lead a decent and healthy life.

Martinez initially proposed a minimum wage of $12 per hour, almost twice the federal rate at the time. Despite facing considerable opposition, a modified version was passed in 2002, which initially applied to city workers with a minimum wage of $8.50. This ordinance has evolved and now includes the private sector, with the current minimum wage standing at $14.03 per hour. His groundbreaking efforts were seen as pioneering and played an influential role in the national conversation on fair wages.

A Champion of Education and Diversity

Beyond his economic reforms, Martinez was known for his unwavering commitment to education. He was a strong advocate for bilingual education and diversity in teaching staff, particularly supporting Hispanic students. He also ensured that children had exposure to fine arts through city programs.

While his tenure was not without controversies, such as the attempted removal from the school board after the firing of a football coach, Martinez is remembered for his progressive vision and dedication to the Santa Fe community. A committed family man, he leaves behind his wife Florine, six children, and numerous grandchildren. His funeral Mass was held at St. Anne Parish, with his family requesting donations for the Interfaith Community Shelter in lieu of flowers.

Jimmie A. Martinez, a former city councilor, school board member, and an influential figure in Santa Fe’s living wage ordinance, passed away at age 81. His contributions to the city, particularly in promoting fair wages and education, have left an indelible mark on the community.

0
Education Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team: A Symbol of Determination and Unity
On December 8, the Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team emerged triumphant at the state finals, securing their second consecutive state championship and third in six years, overpowering Cape Elizabeth High School. This victory is a testament to their confidence, drive, and unwavering determination. The competition, steeped in the realities of our justice system, required
Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team: A Symbol of Determination and Unity
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
22 mins ago
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students
22 mins ago
Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025
5 mins ago
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells
7 mins ago
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
22 mins ago
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
28 seconds
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
30 seconds
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
39 seconds
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
1 min
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
2 mins
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
2 mins
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
2 mins
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
2 mins
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
2 mins
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
45 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app