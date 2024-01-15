en English
Politics

Jim Jordan Admires Trump’s Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions’ Historic Victory

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Jim Jordan Admires Trump’s Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions’ Historic Victory

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) publicly expressed his admiration for former President Donald Trump’s aversion to losing. This sentiment resonates with Trump’s public persona and political strategy, a significant part of which has always been his well-known dislike for the label of a ‘loser.’

Trump’s Political Losses

However, Trump’s political journey has been marked with several losses. He lost the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives after the 2020 elections. His endorsements in the 2022 elections saw mixed results, with his super PAC losing in six of the seven races where it had invested money.

The Controversy of Post-Election Actions

Following his 2020 loss, Trump’s allegations of election fraud and the ensuing January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, who sought to block certification of the election results, added to this controversy. These actions have been viewed as an attack on democracy by many of his critics, casting a shadow over his political legacy.

The Importance of Journalism

These events underscore the critical role of journalism in society. HuffPost, which reported on these issues, continues to solicit financial support from its readers to maintain its commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality journalism.

In a parallel universe, Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to their first playoff victory in 32 years by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. Goff’s touchdown and crucial completion sealed the win, ending a nine-game postseason losing streak for the Lions. Despite their best efforts, the Rams, led by a bandaged and bleeding Matthew Stafford, were denied the lead late in the game by Detroit’s formidable defense. The victory was a testament to teamwork, strategy, and, above all, an indomitable will to win.

