Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden’s Age

First Lady Jill Biden has publicly defended her son, Hunter Biden, against what she perceives as cruel attacks from Republicans. In an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, she expressed pride in her son’s recovery from addiction and concern about the impact of the allegations on her grandchildren. The interview followed a surprising visit to Capitol Hill by Hunter Biden, leading to two House committees voting to hold him in contempt for ignoring a subpoena in a Republican-initiated investigation.

During the interview, Jill Biden highlighted her son’s challenges and subsequent recovery from addiction, expressing her pride in how he has rebuilt his life. She characterized the Republican attacks on Hunter as cruel, expressing concern for the negative influence such allegations could have on her grandchildren. Her comments were aired following the Congressional Republicans’ vote to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter Biden.

Criticism of Former President Trump

In the same interview, Jill Biden didn’t hold back in her criticism of former President Donald Trump’s characterization of the January 6 Capitol rioters. She insisted that the political fight to protect democracy is of paramount importance. She also expressed her strong disapproval of the GOP’s treatment of Hunter, specifically calling out GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for displaying an explicit photo of him during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Addressing concerns about President Joe Biden’s age, the First Lady highlighted his undiminished vigor, energy, and passion. She emphasized his wealth of experience and deep knowledge of world leaders and history, asserting that his age is an asset, not a liability. She also expressed confidence in President Biden’s ability to serve another term and underlined the importance of winning the next election to protect democracy.

Both the allegations of influence peddling and accepting money from foreign adversaries against Hunter Biden and the President have been consistently denied by both.