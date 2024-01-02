en English
Africa

Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
In a show of unwavering commitment to his electoral promises, Governor Malam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reiterated his dedication to the 12-point agenda that played a pivotal role in his election. The announcement was made public by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, in Dutse.

Unity Amidst Challenges

Reflecting on the past year, Governor Namadi expressed his admiration for the resilience and unity demonstrated by the citizens of Jigawa despite the socio-economic hurdles they encountered. He further emphasized that the 12-point agenda, with its focus on enhancing education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation, will continue to frame the administration’s policies and programs in the year 2024, and beyond.

Education: The Foundation of Prosperity

The Governor stressed the importance of education as a cornerstone of a flourishing society and committed to bolstering its quality. He envisions a future where every citizen of Jigawa has access to quality education that equips them with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute effectively to the society and the economy.

Healthcare and Agriculture: The Pillars of a Stable Society

Healthcare accessibility and affordability also received a special mention in the Governor’s New Year message. He expressed his intention to implement innovative initiatives in the field of agriculture aimed at increasing productivity and ensuring food security.

Infrastructure and Job Creation: Catalysts for Economic Growth

The Governor highlighted his plans for infrastructure development, including road improvements, rural electrification, and water resources, in a bid to foster a business-friendly environment. Job creation also emerged as a high priority, with plans to collaborate with the private sector to stimulate economic activity and provide opportunities for the youth of Jigawa. Governor Namadi acknowledged the potential of the state’s youth and pledged to harness their talents for the development of Jigawa State.

Africa Agriculture Politics
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

