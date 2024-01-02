Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message

In a show of unwavering commitment to his electoral promises, Governor Malam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reiterated his dedication to the 12-point agenda that played a pivotal role in his election. The announcement was made public by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, in Dutse.

Unity Amidst Challenges

Reflecting on the past year, Governor Namadi expressed his admiration for the resilience and unity demonstrated by the citizens of Jigawa despite the socio-economic hurdles they encountered. He further emphasized that the 12-point agenda, with its focus on enhancing education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation, will continue to frame the administration’s policies and programs in the year 2024, and beyond.

Education: The Foundation of Prosperity

The Governor stressed the importance of education as a cornerstone of a flourishing society and committed to bolstering its quality. He envisions a future where every citizen of Jigawa has access to quality education that equips them with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute effectively to the society and the economy.

Healthcare and Agriculture: The Pillars of a Stable Society

Healthcare accessibility and affordability also received a special mention in the Governor’s New Year message. He expressed his intention to implement innovative initiatives in the field of agriculture aimed at increasing productivity and ensuring food security.

Infrastructure and Job Creation: Catalysts for Economic Growth

The Governor highlighted his plans for infrastructure development, including road improvements, rural electrification, and water resources, in a bid to foster a business-friendly environment. Job creation also emerged as a high priority, with plans to collaborate with the private sector to stimulate economic activity and provide opportunities for the youth of Jigawa. Governor Namadi acknowledged the potential of the state’s youth and pledged to harness their talents for the development of Jigawa State.