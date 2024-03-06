Jharkhand Unveils Free Pulses, Salt Scheme and Child Care Leave for Government Employees

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the welfare of its citizens, the Jharkhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Champai Soren, announced a series of progressive measures. These include the provision of free pulses and refined iodized salt to consumers and the approval of child care leave for women officers and single male government employees.

Boosting Nutritional Security and Livelihoods

The initiative to distribute a kilogram of pulses and refined iodized salt for free each month is set to benefit families covered under central and state food security schemes. This decision, marking the transition of the pulse distribution scheme to the Mukhya Mantri Dal Vitran Yojana, and the salt distribution to the Mukhya Mantri Namak Vitran Yojana, is expected to significantly contribute to nutritional security. The cabinet has allocated Rs 3.30 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year and a subsequent Rs 7.92 crore for future budgets towards this scheme. Furthermore, the government has responded to the demands of fair price dealers by increasing their commission from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal, thereby supporting over 25,000 dealers across the state.

Empowering Employees through Child Care Leave

Another landmark decision made by the Jharkhand cabinet is the approval of child care leave for a maximum period of two years for women officers and single male government employees, applicable for two children up to the age of 18. This progressive step acknowledges the challenges faced by working parents and aims to provide them with the necessary support to balance their professional and personal responsibilities. By recognizing the importance of child care, the state government sets a commendable precedent in creating a more inclusive and supportive work environment.

Furthering Development through Infrastructure and Welfare Policies

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Jharkhand Food and Feed Processing Industrial Policy 2024 and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-Governments Foundation, Bengaluru, for establishing critical care units across state health centers and hospitals. The decision to hand over 44 residential schools under the welfare department to NGOs for operation and the establishment of Unity Mall in Ranchi further illustrates the government's commitment to holistic development and welfare. These measures collectively aim to enhance the state's infrastructure, promote welfare, and stimulate economic growth.

As the Jharkhand government rolls out these initiatives, the implications for the state's socio-economic landscape are promising. Providing essential commodities for free directly supports the nutritional needs of the population, while child care leave empowers employees, fostering a more productive and satisfied workforce. Through these comprehensive welfare schemes, Jharkhand is setting a precedent for other states to follow, highlighting the importance of governmental intervention in ensuring the well-being of its citizens and paving the way for sustainable development.