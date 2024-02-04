Jharkhand Politics Sees a Shift as MLA Lobin Hembrom Backs CM Champai Soren

As the political scene in Jharkhand heats up ahead of a pivotal floor test, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, Lobin Hembrom, has reversed his prior discontent with party leadership to pledge conditional support for the newly appointed Chief Minister, Champai Soren. This development carries notable weight, especially given Hembrom's earlier threats to resign from the JMM over perceived favoritism within the party's leadership ranks. The crucial question of majority in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly now sees a potential shift in balance.

A Shift in Stance

Hembrom's change in stance came to light on the eve of the floor test, as he publicly voiced his support for the Champai Soren-led government. However, his backing comes with a series of conditions related to prohibition, forest and water conservation, and the establishment of special courts for tribal and local residents. This declaration followed a meeting with JMM founder, Shibu Soren, suggesting a possible reconciliation between Hembrom and the party leadership.

The Power Play

The Soren-led coalition government, which claims to have the support of 49 MLAs, a comfortable lead over the required majority mark of 41 in the 81-member assembly, is set to seek a vote of confidence on February 5. Despite the anticipatory murmur of potential absenteeism from other MLAs during the floor test, the JMM remains confident of passing the test with ease. However, another rebel JMM MLA, Chamra Linda, has yet to disclose his intentions, adding an element of suspense to the proceedings.

Demands and Discontent

While Hembrom's support is a boon for the Soren government, his demands reflect broader issues within the state. His call for the prohibition of liquor sales, stricter forest and water conservation laws, and enforcement of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, underscore the deep-rooted socio-economic challenges in Jharkhand. Hembrom's criticism of the party's decision to send MLAs to Hyderabad and the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren also hint at the internal dynamics and potential rifts within the JMM.