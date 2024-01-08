Jharkhand Politics: BJP’s Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED’s Role

The political landscape of Jharkhand has been set ablaze with an intense verbal battle between BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev and Congress spokesperson Rajesh Thakur, revolving around the role of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state’s progression. At the heart of the discourse is the issue of corruption, a grim spectre that Shahdev argues has swallowed funds intended for the upliftment of tribal and indigenous communities under the reign of the Hemant Soren government.

Corruption: A Demon in Development

Shahdev points to an alarming surge in cases filed by the ED and the consequent seizure of assets under the NDA government, a stark contrast to the UPA era. This, he suggests, is a testament to the rigorous anti-corruption stance adopted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He juxtaposes this with the Congress’s term, where he alleges that agencies were marionettes manipulated by political strings. Shahdev invokes a stinging remark by the Supreme Court, which once likened the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a ‘parrot in a cage’.

Political Alliances: A Game of Self-Interest?

Further stoking the flames of controversy, Shahdev accuses the Congress of supporting Chief Minister Hemant Soren for reasons rooted in self-interest. He insinuates that their alliance is a shield, protecting a ‘loot game’ that both parties have a vested interest in preserving. This rebuke from Shahdev is a reflection of the heightened political rivalry in the state and the spotlight on the fight against corruption.

Corruption Allegations and ED’s Summons

The BJP’s criticism comes in the wake of the ruling coalition, led by JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, facing a barrage of corruption allegations. Adding fuel to the fire is the ED’s summons to CM Soren under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Meanwhile, the BJP continues to protest against corruption and frequent power cuts in Jharkhand, putting the ruling government’s performance under scrutiny.