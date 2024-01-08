en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jharkhand Politics: BJP’s Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED’s Role

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Jharkhand Politics: BJP’s Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED’s Role

The political landscape of Jharkhand has been set ablaze with an intense verbal battle between BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev and Congress spokesperson Rajesh Thakur, revolving around the role of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state’s progression. At the heart of the discourse is the issue of corruption, a grim spectre that Shahdev argues has swallowed funds intended for the upliftment of tribal and indigenous communities under the reign of the Hemant Soren government.

Corruption: A Demon in Development

Shahdev points to an alarming surge in cases filed by the ED and the consequent seizure of assets under the NDA government, a stark contrast to the UPA era. This, he suggests, is a testament to the rigorous anti-corruption stance adopted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He juxtaposes this with the Congress’s term, where he alleges that agencies were marionettes manipulated by political strings. Shahdev invokes a stinging remark by the Supreme Court, which once likened the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a ‘parrot in a cage’.

Political Alliances: A Game of Self-Interest?

Further stoking the flames of controversy, Shahdev accuses the Congress of supporting Chief Minister Hemant Soren for reasons rooted in self-interest. He insinuates that their alliance is a shield, protecting a ‘loot game’ that both parties have a vested interest in preserving. This rebuke from Shahdev is a reflection of the heightened political rivalry in the state and the spotlight on the fight against corruption.

Corruption Allegations and ED’s Summons

The BJP’s criticism comes in the wake of the ruling coalition, led by JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, facing a barrage of corruption allegations. Adding fuel to the fire is the ED’s summons to CM Soren under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Meanwhile, the BJP continues to protest against corruption and frequent power cuts in Jharkhand, putting the ruling government’s performance under scrutiny.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
47 seconds ago
TIDCO Accelerates Housing Distribution in Adavitakkellapadu, Guntur
In an effort to provide housing to eligible beneficiaries in the region, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has announced the completion of house distribution in the Adavitakkellapadu TIDCO Housing Colony by January 12. The distribution process, led by TIDCO’s superintendent engineer, China Koteswara Rao, began with the distribution of land ownership documents known
TIDCO Accelerates Housing Distribution in Adavitakkellapadu, Guntur
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick-Off at Taj Aravali Resorts
4 mins ago
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick-Off at Taj Aravali Resorts
Nand Kumar Baghel, Father of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Passes Away at 89
5 mins ago
Nand Kumar Baghel, Father of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Passes Away at 89
K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming
1 min ago
K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming
Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases
2 mins ago
Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
2 mins ago
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
Latest Headlines
World News
Kingston Vs. Kaiser: A Grudge Match to Remember on WWE Monday Night RAW
31 seconds
Kingston Vs. Kaiser: A Grudge Match to Remember on WWE Monday Night RAW
Paul Heyman Reflects on His Role in Shaping WWE Megastars
1 min
Paul Heyman Reflects on His Role in Shaping WWE Megastars
Otto Porter Jr. Receives NBA Championship Ring in Emotional Return to Chase Center
2 mins
Otto Porter Jr. Receives NBA Championship Ring in Emotional Return to Chase Center
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Faces Offseason of Pivotal Decisions After Season Finale Loss
2 mins
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Faces Offseason of Pivotal Decisions After Season Finale Loss
Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases
2 mins
Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown
2 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown
Otto Porter Jr. Honored with Championship Ring by Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
3 mins
Otto Porter Jr. Honored with Championship Ring by Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
Otto Porter Jr.'s Joyful Homecoming: Receives Championship Ring from Golden State Warriors
3 mins
Otto Porter Jr.'s Joyful Homecoming: Receives Championship Ring from Golden State Warriors
Otto Porter Jr. Receives Long-Awaited Championship Ring from Warriors
3 mins
Otto Porter Jr. Receives Long-Awaited Championship Ring from Warriors
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app