Jharkhand MLAs Relocated to Hyderabad Ahead of Floor Test: A Political Chess Move

In a political chess move, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Jharkhand have been relocated to Hyderabad, to safeguard against potential poaching attempts by opposition parties. This strategy, a familiar play in the Indian political arena, is designed to secure the loyalty of legislators in the lead up to crucial votes. The current focus of this political maneuvering is the impending floor test scheduled for February 5th.

Political Climate in Jharkhand

Chief Minister Champai Soren, leader of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, spearheaded the move to Hyderabad. The newly minted Mahagathbandhan alliance, backed by the support of 43 MLAs, will face its litmus test in the Assembly on February 5th. In the interim, the ruling alliance will be stationed at a private resort in Hyderabad.

There is a significant presence of MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party. In light of the upcoming floor test, 38 MLAs from the JMM party, in alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC), have established camp in Hyderabad. In an effort to maintain order and discipline, a caretaker has been assigned to every five MLAs.

Security Measures & Future Implications

There is an extensive police presence at the resort where the MLAs are stationed, signifying the gravity of the situation. The political landscape took a dramatic turn when Champai Soren took the reigns as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED). The JMM rallied in support of Champai Soren, securing his position as Chief Minister. This move to Hyderabad is seen as an effort to prevent 'horse-trading' of the MLAs.

However, the political maneuvering does not end here. The relocated MLAs will remain in Hyderabad until February 5th, the scheduled day of the floor test. This decision, while controversial, will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the political future of Jharkhand.