Jharkhand MLA Lobin Hembrom Sets Conditions for Supporting Champai Soren Government in Trust Vote

In an unfolding political drama in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Lobin Hembrom has conditionally agreed to back the government led by Champai Soren. The support hinges on the government meeting a raft of demands, unveiled after discussions with JMM chief Shibu Soren.

Lobin Hembrom's Demands

Among Hembrom's demands are the prohibition of liquor sales as a measure to tackle social issues, the protection of forests and water conservation. The MLA also calls for strict enforcement of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act, key legislation that protects the rights of tribal communities. Hembrom insists that the approval of the gram sabha, a village assembly, should be mandatory for any land acquisition by the state or central government, including the allocation of mining leases.

Rehabilitation and Legal Protection for Tribals

Hembrom has further called for the establishment of a rehabilitation commission for those affected by land acquisition and displacement. Additionally, he has suggested the creation of a special court for the expedited trial of cases against tribals and locals. The MLA also demands the implementation of a proper domicile policy in Jharkhand.

Political Scenario in Jharkhand

These conditions come ahead of a crucial trust vote on February 5 and 6. Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested on January 31 in a money laundering case, has named Champai Soren as his successor. Champai Soren took oath recently and is set to participate in the trust vote after receiving permission from a PMLA Court. About 40 coalition MLAs who had moved to Hyderabad fearing poaching by the BJP are expected to return to Jharkhand to take part in the upcoming vote.