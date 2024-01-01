Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications

On the very first day of 2024, over 25,000 fair price shop dealers from Jharkhand announced their participation in an indefinite nationwide strike, dubbed ‘Ration Bandh’. The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation (AIFPSDF) has initiated this protest against the Central government’s failure to ensure a minimum monthly income for the dealers and address other pressing issues. The strike, if unbroken, could potentially impact over 65 lakh beneficiaries under national and state food security schemes in Jharkhand.

Fair Price Dealers Demand Attention

The Fair Price Shop Dealers Association (FPSDA) in Jharkhand, through its general secretary Sanjay Kundu, has put forth an array of demands. Prominent among these is a call for a guaranteed minimum monthly income of ₹50,000 for the dealers. They are also insisting on the implementation of World Food Program recommendations, the adoption of emergency distribution through e-PoS devices using Aadhaar numbers, and a hike in commission from ₹1 per kg to ₹3 per kg. A unique demand is also being made for the provision of shops to family members on compassionate grounds, should a dealer pass away.

Government’s Stance and Unresolved Issues

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had previously indicated the government’s willingness to consider an increase in the dealer’s commission. However, the dealers seek more than just a commission hike. They are asking for 13 months of commissions for the rations they distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The strike is also a response to the government’s proposed introduction of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system in the public distribution system (PDS), which the dealers have concerns about.

Implications of the Strike

If the ‘Ration Bandh’ were to persist, it could disrupt the distribution of food to over 65 lakh beneficiaries in Jharkhand, who rely on these fair price shops for their sustenance. This action by the fair price shop dealers highlights the struggle of those providing essential services in our society, especially during challenging times like the ongoing pandemic. As the stand-off continues, the impact on the common people and the resolution of the dealers’ demands will be the key points to watch.