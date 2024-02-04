Jharkhand Coalition Government Concludes 'Resort Politics' Ahead of Crucial Floor Test

In a strategic move, the coalition government in Jharkhand, comprised of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has wrapped up their 'resort politics' on the eve of a pivotal floor test. The political tactic was employed to shield their MLAs from external influences, ensuring their attendance for the upcoming vote of confidence. The MLAs were transported back to Ranchi, the state capital, earlier than scheduled to circumvent any obstacles, such as adverse weather, which might hinder their participation in the session.

Resort Politics Ahead of the Floor Test

The coalition holds a comfortable majority in the 81-seater assembly with 48 MLAs. Despite certain dissenting voices, the leadership expressed confidence in winning the floor test. The legislators, who had been stationed at a luxury resort in Hyderabad for three days, returned to Ranchi a day prior to the trust vote. The move came amid rumors of 'poaching' attempts by the opposition BJP.

Participation of Hemant Soren

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested in a money laundering case, has been permitted to take part in the voting process, despite opposition from the Enforcement Directorate. The issue of inducting at least one MLA from Soren's family into the cabinet is likely to be discussed.

New CM Champai Soren’s Strategy

Significantly, the newly appointed Chief Minister, Champai Soren, decided to conduct the floor test on the first day of the special two-day session of the legislative assembly. This move underscores the ruling coalition's sense of urgency and meticulous planning in safeguarding their government against potential threats to its stability.