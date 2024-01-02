en English
India

Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife’s Political Candidacy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife’s Political Candidacy

Yesterday, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, directly addressed the swirling rumors concerning his wife, Kalpana Soren’s, alleged political ambitions. These claims, suggesting that Kalpana Soren may be running for a seat in the Gandey Assembly constituency, were categorically dismissed by the CM as baseless and a figment of the opposition BJP’s imagination.

Dispelling Rumors

In a firm rebuttal of the rumors, Soren stressed that there is no truth in the speculations. He expressed disapproval of the notion that his wife might step into the political arena, at least in the imminent future. Soren emphasized, “These are mere rumors, baseless and without any substantial backing.”

A Political Strategy?

Soren went on to characterize these rumors as a political strategy by the BJP to create a misleading narrative. He suggested that the opposition party has resorted to such tactics in an attempt to distract from other pressing issues. The CM accused the BJP of trying to “create a spectacle out of nothing” and divert attention from their own shortcomings.

Focus on Governance

Brushing aside the rumors, Soren reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Jharkhand. He affirmed his focus on the state’s development and good governance, stating that these rumors were an attempt to sidetrack these efforts. Soren concluded, “We will not be deterred by such baseless claims and will continue to work for the welfare of our people.”

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

