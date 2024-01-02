Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife’s Political Candidacy

Yesterday, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, directly addressed the swirling rumors concerning his wife, Kalpana Soren’s, alleged political ambitions. These claims, suggesting that Kalpana Soren may be running for a seat in the Gandey Assembly constituency, were categorically dismissed by the CM as baseless and a figment of the opposition BJP’s imagination.

Dispelling Rumors

In a firm rebuttal of the rumors, Soren stressed that there is no truth in the speculations. He expressed disapproval of the notion that his wife might step into the political arena, at least in the imminent future. Soren emphasized, “These are mere rumors, baseless and without any substantial backing.”

A Political Strategy?

Soren went on to characterize these rumors as a political strategy by the BJP to create a misleading narrative. He suggested that the opposition party has resorted to such tactics in an attempt to distract from other pressing issues. The CM accused the BJP of trying to “create a spectacle out of nothing” and divert attention from their own shortcomings.

Focus on Governance

Brushing aside the rumors, Soren reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Jharkhand. He affirmed his focus on the state’s development and good governance, stating that these rumors were an attempt to sidetrack these efforts. Soren concluded, “We will not be deterred by such baseless claims and will continue to work for the welfare of our people.”