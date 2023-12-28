en English
India

Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:43 am EST
Jharkhand’s Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has publicly articulated his willingness to attend the forthcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, should an invitation reach his desk. The statement, however, underscores that no such official invitation has yet been extended to him for the event, slated for January.

Reinforcing Secularism

Soren’s openness is not confined to one religious institution. The CM elucidated his pluralistic approach to faith, alluding to his regular visits to an array of religious sites, be they temples or mosques. His actions signal a strong commitment to secularism and inclusivity, crucial tenets of India’s democratic fabric.

Ready for the Inauguration

Despite the absence of an invitation, Soren’s comments indicate a readiness to participate in the inauguration of the Ram Temple, a momentous religious and cultural event. The consecration ceremony is set to take place on January 22, with eminent political figures expected to be in attendance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s Diverse Religious Landscape

Soren’s statement subtly underscores the diverse religious landscape of India. The Chief Minister’s readiness to attend the temple’s inauguration, despite his political affiliations, underscores the importance of political leaders acknowledging and respecting different faiths. This stance is reflective of the religious diversity that characterizes India and the commitment of its leaders to uphold the values of secularism and mutual respect among its citizens.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

